Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Increased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.93. 2,265,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a market cap of $242.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

