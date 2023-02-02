OpenBlox (OBX) Price Hits $0.0037

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded 102.4% higher against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $1.31 million worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

