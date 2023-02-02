OpenBlox Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $75.30 Million (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 89.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

