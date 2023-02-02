ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 1.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,985,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,686,000 after purchasing an additional 148,165 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 367,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,039. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

