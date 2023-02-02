Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Shares Down 3.8%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 47,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,227% from the average daily volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Oncology Pharma Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

