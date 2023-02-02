OmniaVerse Trading 104.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $319,036.64 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 104.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00403329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.78 or 0.28310741 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00555356 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.