OMG Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.83 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $208.64 million and approximately $23.83 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00006220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00090459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00061798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00025069 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000233 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

