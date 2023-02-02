OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,339,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,797,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

