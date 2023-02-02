OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $43.01.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.