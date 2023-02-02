Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $388.00 at UBS Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $284.00 to $388.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $11.71 on Thursday, hitting $379.33. 515,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,027. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $379.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.04. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

