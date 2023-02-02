Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $276.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.53.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
ODFL opened at $367.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $374.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $2,102,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.