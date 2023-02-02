Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $276.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $367.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $374.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $2,102,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

