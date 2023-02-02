Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 591,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 2,585,893 shares.The stock last traded at $79.40 and had previously closed at $76.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.32.

Okta Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Okta by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,648,000 after acquiring an additional 267,321 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,213 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

