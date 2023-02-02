OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading 0.9% Higher

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €33.20 ($36.09) and last traded at €32.90 ($35.76). 1,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.60 ($35.43).

The company has a market capitalization of $571.17 million and a PE ratio of 18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of €33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.54.

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

