ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

ObsEva stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in ObsEva by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $192,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

