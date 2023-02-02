O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of OI stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,084. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $70,013,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4,760.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,624,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 2,570,323 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after buying an additional 1,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 7,574.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,424,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.