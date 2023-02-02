O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

O-I Glass Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of OI opened at $21.63 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in O-I Glass by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

