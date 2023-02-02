O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of OI stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 277,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

