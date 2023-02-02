Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.44. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 56,097 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.