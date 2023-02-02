Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.44. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 56,097 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

