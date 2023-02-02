NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,016,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $298,465,000 after buying an additional 63,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $193.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $211.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

