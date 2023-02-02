NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-$3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.83-$3.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $193.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $354,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,681 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $255,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,663 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $135,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.