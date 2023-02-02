Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Reduced by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $439.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $367.00 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

