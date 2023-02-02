North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NRT opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $133.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.14.

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.00% and a return on equity of 6,092.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

