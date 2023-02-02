NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Trading Down 0.9%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €19.40 ($21.09) and last traded at €19.58 ($21.28). 96,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.75 ($21.47).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $635.97 million and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

