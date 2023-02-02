NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.01. 2,361,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,627. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $148.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.