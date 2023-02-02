Newell Brands Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 3,343,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 195.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 95.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

