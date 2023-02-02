New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 665 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 751,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $66,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Datadog by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 355,525 shares valued at $26,240,291. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

