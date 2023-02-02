New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 590,304 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 590,304 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Fortinet worth $56,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

