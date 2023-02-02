New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Constellation Brands worth $58,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $233.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

