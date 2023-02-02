New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $49.60 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,964 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Corteva worth $49,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

