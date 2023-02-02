New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Zimmer Biomet worth $61,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

