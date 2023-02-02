New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $77,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,560.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,480.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,334.68. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,583.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

