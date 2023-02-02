New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 3.5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.57 and last traded at $43.58. 326,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,459,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDU. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.51 and a beta of 0.59.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 375,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

