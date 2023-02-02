Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 169,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,351. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $12.20.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
