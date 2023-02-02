Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 169,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,351. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $12.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $95,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

