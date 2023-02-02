NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. NETGEAR updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
NETGEAR Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $20.55 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
