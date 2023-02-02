NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. NETGEAR updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $20.55 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

