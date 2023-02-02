NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $91.77 on Thursday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in NetEase by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its position in NetEase by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

