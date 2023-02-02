Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $87.59

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 87.59 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.27). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 149,546 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Netcall alerts:

Netcall Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,825.00.

Insider Activity

About Netcall

In other news, insider James Ormondroyd sold 487,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06), for a total value of £418,934.38 ($517,394.57). In related news, insider Michael Jackson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.30), for a total transaction of £315,000 ($389,032.98). Also, insider James Ormondroyd sold 487,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06), for a total value of £418,934.38 ($517,394.57).

(Get Rating)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.