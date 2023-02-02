Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Reaches $155.16 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $155.16 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,895.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00421215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00098060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.00747744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00590605 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00184564 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,025,044,658 coins and its circulating supply is 39,513,859,710 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

