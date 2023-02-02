NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Holdings Lifted by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of NCR worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 36.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NCR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NCR stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,187. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

