National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Sells $113,599.50 in Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Instruments Stock Performance

National Instruments stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 977,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,173. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Amundi grew its stake in National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $23,423,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after buying an additional 568,002 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 27.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after buying an additional 460,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,710,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

