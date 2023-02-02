National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

National Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

National Instruments stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $233,486 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after buying an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after buying an additional 57,454 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in National Instruments by 25.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,265,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,374,000 after buying an additional 252,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

