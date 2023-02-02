National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Overweight Rating for Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. National Bankshares cut Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.94.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex stock opened at C$9.31 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -38.16.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$392.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$375.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Enerflex

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,725.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

