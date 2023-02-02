National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

