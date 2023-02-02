My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0601

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $617,640.55 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.24 or 0.01393047 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007105 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00040881 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000446 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.29 or 0.01674168 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,795 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

