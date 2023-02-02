MVL Market Cap Reaches $89.66 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $89.66 million and $5.99 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,552,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

