Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE THC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,601. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on THC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

