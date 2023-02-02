Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,561 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Southwestern Energy worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 476,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 7,889,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,475,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

