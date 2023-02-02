Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,161 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,488. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

