Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 505 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $138.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,817. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.82.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Articles

