Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Essent Group worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essent Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $44.46. 6,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,981. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. The business had revenue of $261.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.53%.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

