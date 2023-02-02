Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.99 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 307,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,259,000 after buying an additional 117,072 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 255,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 181.1% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 32,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 262,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $147.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.95 billion, a PE ratio of 123.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.94.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

